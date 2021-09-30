Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088487411
Bubble smut manifests itself in the form of pathological neoplasms galls usarium moniliforme synonym of F. verticillioides. Fusarium on the cob is the most common disease on the ears.
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturalagricultureautumnbackgroundbiologybrowncloseupcobcorncountrysidecropdamagedeaddiseasedroughtdryear rotenvironmentfailurefarmfarmingfieldfoodfreshfungusgardenglobalgraingreenharvestkernellossmaizematurenaturalnatureorganicoutdoorplantrotruralseasonseedsummersunlightsunnysupplyvegetableyield
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist