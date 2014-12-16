Images

A brunette woman in a blue jacket with a phone in her hands against the background of a red brick building on an autumn cloudy day.
stylish young brunet in leather jacket standing near wall
Senior carpenter posing with crossed arms in his workshop
Young Woman with dark long hair in black robes in front of an Old Wooden Water Mill. Witches. Halloween concept. Witchcraft and Magic.
girl in a skirt and a t-shirt, against the old wall in patches, wood and brick, in the afternoon on the street
Thai Woman wearing Thai Traditional Dress in the old temple and pagoda of Thailand
Teen in glasses and black clothes sits on the stairs of the old building
Portrait of beautiful 40-year-old asian woman.

2124111320

Item ID: 2124111320

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

eanstudio

eanstudio