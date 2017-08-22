Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A brunette woman in a blue jacket with a phone hands against the background of a red brick building on an autumn cloudy day.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4935 × 3290 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG