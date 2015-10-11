Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A brunette woman 35-40 years old lies on the top shelf in her compartment of the train car.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4857 × 3238 pixels • 16.2 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG