Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083495066
brunette man in green blouse and white shorts making surprise with gift box and hands over eyes of blonde lady.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultamericanbeautifulblonde hairblonde womanbotanybrown mancaucasiancelebrationchristmascitycoupledecorationfamilyfashionfemalefloristflowerfriendsgirlhandsomehappyholidayhomeindoorslifestylelovemalemanoutdoorspeoplepersonplantportraitpresentrelationshipsmilestandingstreetsuccesssummertogethertreewomanyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist