Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101956478
Brunette holding notebook and pencil. She is explaining something to someone she has online meeting. Sunny day. In front of woman is table with coffee and laptop. Lake in background.
Subotica, Serbia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbreakfastbrunettebusinesscasualcityclasscoffeecoursecupdevelopmentdrinkingexplanationfoodholdingholidayhomehome officehouseindoorslaptoplessonlifestylemarketingmodernmorningmugnaturenotebookonlineonline classoutdoorspencilpresentationrelaxrestaurantshowingsittingstudentsunny daytableteateacherterracetrainingurbanvacationwomanwork from homewriting
Categories: Education, Food and Drink
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist