Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a brunette consultant woman in a white blouse with papers is sitting on a chair in a room with a mirror. Work at home
scientist at work in a laboratory
Beautiful female smiling receptionist or secretary at reception in medical clinic or hospital is waiting for patient. Copyspace for text.
Beautyful Asian woman sitting relax at side of bed.
Beautiful happy girl wears white bathrobe have cup of coffee in the kitchen in the morning
Beautiful female doctor beautician wears sterile gloves and in good mood prepares to receive clients, loves work and looks into camera with smile, sitting on chair near white couch in bright specially
Young woman using laptop on the bed and listening to music
Female assistant standing in office and noting tasks

See more

659088775

See more

659088775

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122908440

Item ID: 2122908440

a brunette consultant woman in a white blouse with papers is sitting on a chair in a room with a mirror. Work at home

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4203 × 2617 pixels • 14 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 623 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 312 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iana Aibazova

Iana Aibazova