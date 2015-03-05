Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BRUGES (BRUGGE), BELGIUM - MAY 13: Procession of the Holy Blood. Annual religious procession going back to 1303, attracting 30.000 visitors this year. May 13, 2010 in Bruges (Brugge), Belgium.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

53064805

Stock Photo ID: 53064805

BRUGES (BRUGGE), BELGIUM - MAY 13: Procession of the Holy Blood. Annual religious procession going back to 1303, attracting 30.000 visitors this year. May 13, 2010 in Bruges (Brugge), Belgium.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3120 × 2351 pixels • 10.4 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 754 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 377 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Annavee

Annavee

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.