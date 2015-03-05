Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BRUGES (BRUGGE), BELGIUM - MAY 13: Procession of the Holy Blood. Annual religious procession going back to 1303, attracting 30.000 visitors this year. May 13, 2010 in Bruges (Brugge), Belgium.
Photo Formats
3120 × 2351 pixels • 10.4 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 754 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 377 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.