Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Brown wrapping paper with wrinkles background texture. Crinkled sheet of cardboard material. Backdrop of carton for a design. Structure of a lot of fibres.
Brown paper textures crumpled backgrounds for design
Crumpled Brown Napkin Paper Texture Background
Photograph of old Recycle Kraft Brown Paper
Old Crumpled Paper
Crumpled paper texture
Old Paper Texture Vintage Background Retro Effect Stained Papyrus Wallpaper
Brown wrinkled paper

See more

1236100828

See more

1236100828

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132229227

Item ID: 2132229227

Brown wrapping paper with wrinkles background texture. Crinkled sheet of cardboard material. Backdrop of carton for a design. Structure of a lot of fibres.

Formats

  • 4433 × 2955 pixels • 14.8 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

1take1shot

1take1shot