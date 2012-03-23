Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
In a brown plate, beef tartare with capers, white sauce, micro greenery and spices. Dark textured background, black napkin, bronze decorative twig. Close up.
Formats
4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG