Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Brown concrete stone surface paint wall background, Grunge cement paint texture backdrop, Brown rough concrete stone wall background, Copy space for interior design background, banner, wallpaper
Formats
6000 × 3000 pixels • 20 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG