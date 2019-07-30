Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083737193
Brooklyn Bridge; It is the bridge connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan. The towers of the bridge have been the tallest structures in the USA for a number of years. 30 July 2019 New York, USA
New York, NY, USA
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
