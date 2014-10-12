Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 124436746
BROKEN ARROW, OK-MAY 14: Hundreds of unidentified school children from the Broken Arrow school district march in the Rooster Day Parade in Broken Arrow, OK on May 14, 2012
Photo Formats
3870 × 2580 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.