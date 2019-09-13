Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BRNO,CZECH REPUBLIC-JUNE 13:Ex-president and playwright Vaclav Havel discusses the future of Europe on festival THEATRE WORLD BRNO in the theater Husa na Provazku on June 13,2010 in Brno,Czech rep.
Photo Formats
2912 × 4368 pixels • 9.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG