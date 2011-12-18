Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
British pound coins and a chicken egg. British money coins. Egg price concept, price in the market, price increase. Affordable food. Essential goods. United Kingdom currency.
Formats
4907 × 3041 pixels • 16.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 620 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 310 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG