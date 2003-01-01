Images

Image
The British one pound sterling coin is lying on paper textured surface. Bright illustration about economy and money in England. Focus is on inscription with nominal value and name of the UK currency
Edit
British one pound sterling coin is lying on grey surface. Economy, money and banking in England. Focus is on inscription with nominal value and name of UK currency. Horizontal stories. Macro
England one pound coin and British flag outline. Economy, money and banks of the United Kingdom. Focus is on the inscription with nominal value and name of the UK currency. Bright background. Macro
England one pound coin and British flag outline. Economy, money and banks of the United Kingdom. Focus is on the inscription with nominal value and name of the UK currency. Bright illustration. Macro
The British one pound sterling coin is lying on a grey surface. Economy, money and banking in England. Focus is on the inscription with nominal value and name of the UK currency. Macro
England one pound coin and British flag outline. Money and banks of the United Kingdom. Blue tinted economy background. Macro
British money lies on a dark surface. 1 pound sterling coin close up. Focus on the crown. Economy and banking in England. Macro
British money lies on a dark surface. 1 pound sterling coin close up. Focus on the crown. Economy and banking in England. Illustration with vignetting. Macro

2133254931

Item ID: 2133254931

Formats

  • 4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Deacons docs