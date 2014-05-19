Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
British army soldier completing an 8 mile combat fitness test tabbing exercise with fully loaded 25Kg bergen and NLAW (MBT-LAW, RB-57) anti-tank guided missile
Almaty, Kazakhstan - 04.14.2014 : Soldiers carry wooden crates with light mines during the exercise.
DNIPRODZERZHYNSK, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 26 : Members of Historical reenactment prepare for battle for liberation on October 26,2013 in Dniprodzerzhynsk, Ukraine. Dniprodzerzhynsk Liberation Day 2013
Wrocław, Poland, 08.07.2018 : Prevention policemen on duty during the security of a football match.
KIEV, UKRAINE - SEPT 6, : Members of a history club wear historical German uniforms as they participates in a WWII reenactment.Defense Kiev in 1941. September 6 , 2009 in Kiev, Ukraine
Team of horses plowing field in late autumn

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131874337

Item ID: 2131874337

British army soldier completing an 8 mile combat fitness test tabbing exercise with fully loaded 25Kg bergen and NLAW (MBT-LAW, RB-57) anti-tank guided missile

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Martin Hibberd

Martin Hibberd