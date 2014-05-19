Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
British army soldier completing an 8 mile combat fitness test tabbing exercise with fully loaded 25Kg bergen and NLAW (MBT-LAW, RB-57) anti-tank guided missile
Formats
5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG