Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BRISTOL, TN - AUG 20: The NASCAR Sprint Cup teams make adjustments to their cars before practice for the Irwin Tools Night Race race at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN on Aug 20, 2010.
Photo Formats
3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG