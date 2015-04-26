Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bright yellow-purple buds of Viola cornuta "Admire Yellow Blotch" close-up. An annual spring plant. Photo for a garden center or plant nursery catalogue. Sale of green spaces.
Edit
Flowers in Madeira
a yellow plant in the garden
Close Up of the Yellow Flowers of the Marsh Marigold (Caltha palustris) Beside a Pond in a Country Cottage Garden in Devon, England, UK
blossoming forest flowers
beautiful abstract autumn foliage
Iris is a genus of about 260-300, species of flowering plants with showy flowers. It takes its name from the Greek word for a rainbow, which is also the name for the Greek goddess of the rainbow Iris
Pretty bright yellow flowers of pansy derived by hybridization from several species in the section Melanium of the genus Viola particularly, flowering in winter are delightfully cheerful.

See more

1251421159

See more

1251421159

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138858899

Item ID: 2138858899

Bright yellow-purple buds of Viola cornuta "Admire Yellow Blotch" close-up. An annual spring plant. Photo for a garden center or plant nursery catalogue. Sale of green spaces.

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mari_Piman

Mari_Piman