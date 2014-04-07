Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bright kitchen interior with modern white furniture, pastel mint fridge and big floor to ceiling window
bathroom with a beautiful interior
3D illustration of contemporary design bathroom with panoramic windows with views of the city, equipped with shower, washbasin and decorative lighting, decorated with shine white marble
3D illustration bedroom with wardrobe and dressing table
kitchen with appliances and a beautiful interior
bedroom with a beautiful interior
3d rendering classic bathroom with wood floor and garden view from window
Bathroom covered white-purple tiled, mirror and sanitary engineering is in the apartment that is under construction, remodeling, renovation, overhaul, extension, restoration and reconstruction

See more

1665786562

See more

1665786562

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131261129

Item ID: 2131261129

Bright kitchen interior with modern white furniture, pastel mint fridge and big floor to ceiling window

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5741 × 1913 pixels • 19.1 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photographee.eu

Photographee.eu