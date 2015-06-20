Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bright handmade Easter gingerbread in the shape of chickens on the counter of the Easter market in Krakow close-up. Easter sweets handmade. Traditional symbols of Easter. Selective Focus
Formats
7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG