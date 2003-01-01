Images

bright grey slate background or texture. close up ceramic stone tile texture use as background with blank space for design. vintage distressed smooth texture and bright gray charcoal color paint.
bright purple slate background or texture. close up ceramic stone tile texture use as background with blank space for design. vintage distressed smooth texture and bright violet color paint.
bright red slate background or texture. close up ceramic stone tile texture use as background with blank space for design. vintage distressed smooth texture and bright red color paint.
bright green slate background or texture. close up ceramic stone tile texture use as background with blank space for design. vintage distressed smooth texture and bright green color paint.
bright blue slate background or texture. close up ceramic stone tile texture use as background with blank space for design. vintage distressed smooth texture and bright blue color paint.
texture of green plain concrete wall with dirty stain use as background. green grunge cement wall background with scratch and stripes pattern. plaster stucco wall.
abstract grunge patina effect, antique pink texture. trendy and chic background with blank space for design. grunge violet concrete interior wallpaper with elegant mottled dark and light.
abstract grunge patina effect, antique red rust texture. trendy and chic background with blank space for design. grunge concrete interior wallpaper with elegant mottled dark and light.

2134851117

Item ID: 2134851117

Formats

  • 4000 × 2158 pixels • 13.3 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 540 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 270 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Wongsakorn Dulyavit

Wongsakorn Dulyavit