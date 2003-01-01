Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
bright grey slate background or texture. close up ceramic stone tile texture use as background with blank space for design. vintage distressed smooth texture and bright gray charcoal color paint.
Formats
4000 × 2158 pixels • 13.3 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 540 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 270 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG