Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bright green spring background with place for text. Macro shot of a European larch (Larix decidua) branch in April with a young pine tree. Selective focus on the bump.
Larch blossom. Larch (lat. Larix) — a genus of woody plants of The pine family, one of the most common species of coniferous trees.
Ovulate cones (strobiles) of larch tree, spring, beginning of May
Beautiful Larch cones and branch with green background. Perfect image for: Closeup of opening bud of European Larch, (Larix Decidua), female cone, european larch cones, forming larch cone, etc.
Ornamental pineapple on garden, Rio
A baby pineapple in the farm
green banana plantations - image
Fresh green pineapple on a green background

See more

1676188276

See more

1676188276

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126860364

Item ID: 2126860364

Bright green spring background with place for text. Macro shot of a European larch (Larix decidua) branch in April with a young pine tree. Selective focus on the bump.

Formats

  • 3121 × 1743 pixels • 10.4 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 558 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 279 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

Crystal_photo