Image
Bright Colored Koi Pond Fish Swimming in a Heart Shaped Pattern; Japanese Koi; Landscaping, Design and Water Feature Ideas for Indoor/Outdoor Ponds.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

1171556158

Stock Photo ID: 1171556158

Photo Formats

  • 3644 × 1898 pixels • 12.1 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 521 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 261 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Anita Warren-Hampson

Anita Warren-Hampson