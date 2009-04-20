Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Bright brunette with long hair and a red skirt and long black boots swings an electroguitar, isolated on a white background, please see some of my other parts of a body images
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

30824014

Stock Photo ID: 30824014

Bright brunette with long hair and a red skirt and long black boots swings an electroguitar, isolated on a white background, please see some of my other parts of a body images

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 2794 × 4201 pixels • 9.3 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

V

VladGavriloff