Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The bride in a white dress in front of the mirrors in the living room. Preparing for the upcoming wedding. Burgundy background.
A wedding dress with a long train. A couple of newlyweds are standing on the stairs in a luxurious interior.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125880720

Item ID: 2125880720

The bride in a white dress in front of the mirrors in the living room. Preparing for the upcoming wedding. Burgundy background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4017 × 6025 pixels • 13.4 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmytro Voinalovych

Dmytro Voinalovych