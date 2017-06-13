Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The bride in a white dress in front of the mirrors in the living room. Preparing for the upcoming wedding. Burgundy background.
Beautiful bride portrait in studio
Beautiful bride portrait in studio
Beautiful bride with wedding bouquet in a car. Wedding day
morning bride before the wedding
Young attractive bride with the bouquet of white and red roses. Happy bride with a bouquet. Isolated on black background.
Dreamy bride in beautiful dress poses for the upcoming wedding and holds wedding bouquet. Nice wedding bouquet in bride's hand. Portrait of the bride. The beautiful woman posing in a wedding dress.
Beautiful bride with wedding make up and hair style outdoor. Beautiful bride with bouquet of flowers. Nice wedding bouquet. The bride admires a bouquet. The bride is waiting for a meeting with groom

See more

1634499850

See more

1634499850

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125880705

Item ID: 2125880705

The bride in a white dress in front of the mirrors in the living room. Preparing for the upcoming wedding. Burgundy background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmytro Voinalovych

Dmytro Voinalovych