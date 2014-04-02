Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 154653308
BRECKSVILLE, OH - SEPTEMBER 14: A passenger train on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad passes through Brecksville Ohio on September 14 2013. The CVSR makes popular runs between Cleveland and Akron.
Photo Formats
3478 × 2310 pixels • 11.6 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.