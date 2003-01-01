Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Breathtaking sunset on the Klausen Pass in the canton of Uri in Switzerland. Very nice stones in the foreground and in the background you can see the Swiss Alps on the horizon and the sun.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134296719

Item ID: 2134296719

Breathtaking sunset on the Klausen Pass in the canton of Uri in Switzerland. Very nice stones in the foreground and in the background you can see the Swiss Alps on the horizon and the sun.

Formats

  • 8192 × 5464 pixels • 27.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Runawayphill

Runawayphill