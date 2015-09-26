Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bread is a food made from wheat flour and water, which is fermented with yeast, but there are also those that do not use yeast, processed with various ingredients such as salt, oil, butter, or eggs.
Formats
3112 × 4667 pixels • 10.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG