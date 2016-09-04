Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - AUGUST 7: PETRIS Antonis on horse COVER PAGE in action during the third round of qualification to Grand Prix CSIO-W*** August 7, 2010 in Bratislava, Slovakia
Photo Formats
1776 × 2676 pixels • 5.9 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.