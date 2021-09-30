Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100803152
Branches of a tree with leaves and buds covered with snow and ice in the form of patterns on an isolate background. Frozen twigs close-up.
Odesa, Odessa Oblast, Ukraine, 65000
I
By IVAN KUZKIN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
background patternballsbaseblizzardblue skybranchesbushchristmascloudscoldconesconiferous branchesdropsfrostfrozen dropsgardengiftsgrassgreenholidayhomeiceiciclesjoylandscapeleaveslovenaturenew yearodessa ukrainepineprecipitationredrimeseasonshadowshineskysnowsnowflakesspacesprucesunsun rayssurfacetoystreestwigswindwinter
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist