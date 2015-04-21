Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
branch of blooming apricots in spring against the background of blue sky and white clouds. Spring background, greeting card for mother's day or easter with copy space.
Wild Himalayan Cherry flower (Prunus cerasoides),Giant tiger flower in Thailand.
Soft focus Cherry Blossom or Sakura flower on nature, blue sky background
Branch of cherry blossoms blooming with clouds and blue sky
Beautiful sacred Mount Fuji (Fujiyama) in clouds and branch of the blossoming sakura with white flowers, Japan. On blue sky background
Cherry spring flowers
Blossom in the spring
Sakura tree branch, cherry blossom. natural floral spring in blue background with soft focus and blurred

See more

560805448

See more

560805448

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126860388

Item ID: 2126860388

branch of blooming apricots in spring against the background of blue sky and white clouds. Spring background, greeting card for mother's day or easter with copy space.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

Crystal_photo