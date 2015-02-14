Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A brain shape made from paper and a magnifying glass on a blue background. Awareness of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, dementia, stroke, seizure, or mental health. Neurology and Psychology care
Formats
6106 × 3455 pixels • 20.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 566 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 283 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG