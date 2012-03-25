Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BRAGA, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 28: Rodrigues (R), Braga's (POR) defender, tackles Shakhtar Donetsk's (UKR) forwarder Luis Adriano in UEFA Champions League match on September 28, 2010 in Braga, Portugal
Photo Formats
3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG