Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BRAGA, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 28: Rodrigues (R), Braga's (POR) defender, tackles Shakhtar Donetsk's (UKR) forwarder Luis Adriano in UEFA Champions League match on September 28, 2010 in Braga, Portugal
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

61951015

Stock Photo ID: 61951015

BRAGA, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 28: Rodrigues (R), Braga's (POR) defender, tackles Shakhtar Donetsk's (UKR) forwarder Luis Adriano in UEFA Champions League match on September 28, 2010 in Braga, Portugal

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

R

Rui Alexandre Araujo