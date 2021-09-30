Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087827930
the boy holds a gift wrapped in kraft paper in front of the camera, tied with a packing rope
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversarybackgroundbeigebirthdaybowboxbrowncardboardcargochristmasclose upcraftdeliveringdeliverydistributioneventfestivefreightgiftgreetingholidayknotkraftlabelloopmailmerchandisenobodypackpackagepackagingpackingpaperparcelpartypresentrealreceivingribbonroperoughsecuresendshoppingstackstringsurprisetagtiedtransportation
Categories: Transportation, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist