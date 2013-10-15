Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Bowl and abstract ink lines. Photo based illustration. Puja means "Honor; respect; devotional observance. Most commonly, the devotional observances that are conducted at monasteries daily.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

65264965

Stock Photo ID: 65264965

Bowl and abstract ink lines. Photo based illustration. Puja means "Honor; respect; devotional observance. Most commonly, the devotional observances that are conducted at monasteries daily.

Photo Formats

  • 2832 × 4256 pixels • 9.4 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Elena Ray

Elena Ray