Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082516298
The bouquets sold by the flower shop include pink, yellow, and white Eustoma, commonly known as lisianthus or prairie gentian,
Taiwan
G
By Gina Hsu
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversaryarrangementbeautifulbeautybloomblossombouquetbridalbunchcelebrationclassiccolorfuldaydecordecorationeleganceeustomaflorafloralflowergardengiftholidayleafloveluxurymarriagemarriedmothers daymulticolornaturepetalpink flowerplantpresentpurpleromanceromanticshinyspringsummervalentineweddingwhite
Categories: Nature, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist