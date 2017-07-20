Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bouquet of yellow fresh roses lies in a wooden box with a handle. Gray textured background. Flowers for birthday, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, March 8, International Women's Day and other holidays.
Edit
Brown gift box with yellow roses
Bouquet of roses and daisies on light blue and pink background with wooden frame and space for text. Top view. Event concept.
Flowers. A bouquet of flowers on wooden background
composition and from natural flowers in a box
Tropical wedding flowers.
modern colorful summer wedding flower bouquet with ribbon blowing in the wind, wooden background, copy space florist
bride's bouquet

See more

386050639

See more

386050639

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110045109

Item ID: 2110045109

Bouquet of yellow fresh roses lies in a wooden box with a handle. Gray textured background. Flowers for birthday, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, March 8, International Women's Day and other holidays.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alice Rodnova

Alice Rodnova