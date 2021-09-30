Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086711624
A bouquet of yellow chrysanthemums in the upper left corner on a blue background. Bright image of flowers. A greeting card. Background of yellow flowers.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aromabackground imagesbackground images brickbloombloomingblossomblue backgroundbotanicalbotanybouquetbrightcard designchrysanthemumchrysanthemums bouquetcloseupcompositioncongratulationcopy spacedecorationdesigndesktop wallpapersdetaileleganceflat layflorafloralflowerfreshfreshnessgardengiftgreeting cardholidaymother's daynaturepetalphotographyplantpresentromanticseasonspringspring flowerstextureturquoise backgroundwomen's dayyellowyellow chrysanthemumsyellow on blue
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist