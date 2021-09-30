Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091665602
A bouquet of spring blue, yellow flowers in a vase on the table. Pansies, forget-me-nots, primroses, bird cherry, violets, muscari. Postcard, blur, selective focus.
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aprilbackgroundbeautifulbeautybird cherrybirthdaybloomblossomblueblurbouquetbunchcalendarcardcloseupdecorationdesignflorafloralflowersforget me notforget me not flowersfreshgardengreenholidaylaceleavesmaymothers daymuscarinaturalnatureomphalodes vernapansiesplantpostcardprimrosespurpleseasonselective focussmallspringsummertabletableclothvioletswhiteyellow
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist