Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085230857
Bouquet of crimson Turkish carnation and decorative white garden harebell
E
By Elena Lyuban
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybellbellflowerbloomblossombrightbunchcampanulaceaecloseupcolorcolorfulcrimsondecorativedetailflorafloralflowerflower giftfoliagefreshfreshnessgardengardeninggreengroupharebellleafmacromanymixnaturalnatureorganicornamentalpetalpinkplantpollenpurpleraspberryromanceromanticseasonstalksummervioletvividwhite
Categories: Miscellaneous, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist