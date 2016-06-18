Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bougainville or Bunga kertas or bugenvil or Bougainvillea. The flower of the plant is surrounded by three or six bracts with the bright colours associated with the plant
Pink flowers bloom after rain.
hydrangea
Petrea volubilis L.
beutiful flower tree in a park
nice beautiful day for picnic
Nice flowers in a daytime setting
Bouquet of flowers festively arranged with roses and meadow flowers

See more

1538710382

See more

1538710382

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137478411

Item ID: 2137478411

Bougainville or Bunga kertas or bugenvil or Bougainvillea. The flower of the plant is surrounded by three or six bracts with the bright colours associated with the plant

Formats

  • 3024 × 3092 pixels • 10.1 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 978 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 489 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rati Siregar

Rati Siregar