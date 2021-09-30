Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2079901180
Bottles of milk and olive oil, spiral paste, orange, eggs, red apple, beans, spaghetti on orange background. Healthy food, delivery, donation concept. Food stock for quarantine. Top view, copyspace.
G
By Gleb Zheltov
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
applebackgroundbeansbottlebrightbuyingcharitycolorfulconceptdailydeliverydietdonationeatingeggsflatlyfoodfoodstuffglassgoodsgroceryhealthyhomeingredientisolatedmarketmealmilknutritionoilorangeorganicpackagepastaproductsquarantineredsafeserviceshoppingspaghettispiralstoragesupermarketsuppliestexttop viewveganvolunteerwhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist