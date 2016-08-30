Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A bottle of red wine lies on wine corks. Lots of objects. Close-up. Winery, wine cellar, restaurant, hotel, banquet, holiday. There are no people in the photo. Close-up.
used corks placed on a wooden base
Bottle of red wine with blank label template on a wooden barrel with used corks
Corkscrew and wine corks on wooden table background
Many wine corks on a dark wooden background texture with a place for text. A horizontal design template for a tasting invitation or restaurant menu
wine bottle corks on wooden background
Paris,ile de france,france 07/10/2014 Several wine corks on black background
Wine corks grape shape and vine on stone table. Top view with copy space for your text

See more

1182247804

See more

1182247804

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137412005

Item ID: 2137412005

A bottle of red wine lies on wine corks. Lots of objects. Close-up. Winery, wine cellar, restaurant, hotel, banquet, holiday. There are no people in the photo. Close-up.

Formats

  • 8256 × 6192 pixels • 27.5 × 20.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anton27

Anton27