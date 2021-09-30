Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091093481
Bottle of champagne with colored glitter, confetti and gift box space for text on colorfull background, top view. Hilarious, christmas and birthday celebration.
S
By SNeG17
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversaryartbackgroundbannerbirthdaybluebottleboxcardcelebrationchampagneconceptconfettidaydecemberdecorationdrinkeleganteventfashionfestiveflatflat layflatlayfoodgiftgift boxgreetinghappyheartholidayloveluxurypartypresentribbonromanceromanticstylesurprisetopvalentinevalentine dayviewweddingwinexmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist