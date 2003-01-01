Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Botanical collection of climbing or medicinal plants Dioscorea communis or Tamus communis, black bryony, ladys-seal or black bindweed plant .Light green plant leaf of dioscorea basiclavicaulis pattern
Formats
3264 × 4928 pixels • 10.9 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
662 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG