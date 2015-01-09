Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Botanic greenhouse garden, shop. Cultivation Ornamental real cactus in pot nature beauty. Green grow cacti prickly sharp needle spike. Summer floral design home decor. Collection various house plant
Formats
4145 × 2113 pixels • 13.8 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 510 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 255 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG