Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BOSTON - OCTOBER 24: Our Lady of Mercy High School (41) trys to Pass Central Crew Club (42) during the Head of the Charles Regatta on October 24, 2010 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo Formats
5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG