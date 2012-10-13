Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BOSTON - JUNE 3: Red Sox vs Athletics: Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield throws a pitch to an Oakland Athletic. taken from the bleachers June 3, 2010 Fenway Park Boston, Massachusetts.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

54711454

Stock Photo ID: 54711454

BOSTON - JUNE 3: Red Sox vs Athletics: Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield throws a pitch to an Oakland Athletic. taken from the bleachers June 3, 2010 Fenway Park Boston, Massachusetts.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2826 × 2120 pixels • 9.4 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Eric Broder Van Dyke

Eric Broder Van Dyke